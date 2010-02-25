Where Would CMOs Like to Spend More Time? [CMO Poll Results]

In my prior post , I explored how senior executives would prioritize their time between leisure and work if they had an extra hour of time. Unsurprisingly, these executives overwhelmingly chose leisure.

But what if you had extra time to work?

The CMO Club, (www.thecmoclub.com) asked executives in their group what they would do if they had an extra five hours a week to work. Would it be spent with the marketing team? Peers? Agencies? Customers?

Out of 120 CMO’s that responded almost half (43.7%) would spend more time with customers and another third (36%) would spend more time alone thinking and planning. Only 14.1 % would spend it with the marketing team. And only 3.1 percent would spend time with C-Level peers or agencies.

“Every week I feel like I haven’t spent enough time with our customers. Five extra hours would help me solve that problem.” stated one CMO respondent.

Another CMO responded, “I need to put down my Blackberry, get off email, stop sitting through update meetings and think and plan. That’s where I can really make a difference.”

Tools that enable CMOs to focus more time on customers and avoid distractions will clearly be a welcome addition.