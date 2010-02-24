advertisement
Paging Philip K. Dick: MIT Develops Minority-Report-Style Floating LED Screens

By William Bostwick1 minute Read

Screens are everywhere. On our buildings. In our cars (and outside them). In our pockets. You know the drill.

But except for a few interesting projected interfaces, like Pranav Mistry’s SixthSense technology, the screens have been frustratingly grounded. Forget flying cars–where are our flying screens?

That’s Flyfire, a hovering, programmable swarm of mini-helicopter-mounted LEDs developed by MIT’s SENSEable City Lab.

The Flyfire canvas can transform itself from one shape to another or morph a two-dimensional photographic image into an articulated shape. The pixels are physically engaged in transitioning images from one state to another, which allows the Flyfire canvas to demonstrate a spatially animated viewing experience.

If this is the future of screens, the obvious question is, Where are the ads?

[Via BLDG BLOG]

