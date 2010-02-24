iPad Shaping Up to Be More Popular Than the iPhone, Survey Says

Despite the somewhat bitchy reception (from the “experts”) the iPad has had, it looks like Apple’s “revolutionary device at an affordable price” (© Apple Marketing Dept) is shaping up to be more popular than the iPhone . An RBC/ChangeWave survey released yesterday claim that, out of 3,200 people, 13% them are up for owning this year’s must-have gadget. That’s 4% more than people who planned to buy an iPhone before its 2007 launch.

The survey also inquired of its respondents which model they were likely to buy. Most popular were, unsurprisingly, the cheapest and most expensive models. Nineteen per cent were interested in the $499 16GB WiFi version, while the same number hankered after the $829, 64GB WiFi and 3G model. Demand dropped to as low as just 8% for the middle models. As well as being available in the usual Apple way, through its stores and online, revealed Cupertino COO Tim Cook at the Goldman Sachs annual tech conference yesterday, the iPad will also be available from partners such as Best Buy.

Sales points aside, let’s go back to what the RBC/ChangeWave survey says. Although I’d like to think that this is because the iPad is bigger than its pocket-sized counterpart, and therefore people think that they’re getting more bang for their buck (Ed note: Addy’s being disingenuous here) my gut instinct is that it’s because people have had almost three years of seeing just how wonderful the iPhone is and now want an (albeit slightly larger) slice of the pie. My colleague Kit Eaton thinks it’s the Sci-Fi effect: they’ve seen conceptual iPads in so many TV shows such as 2001: A Space Odyssey, or Bones. And then there’s the not unimportant fact that it can do so much more than an iPhone can.

Which brings me neatly to the final part of the survey–what people will buy the iPad for. Top place went to surfing the ‘Net, with 68%, while 44% opted for checking their emails. Next was reading eBooks, on 37%, with reading magazines and newspapers (28%) and watching videos (24%) bringing up the rear. Personally, I’ll be using mine as a breakfast tray.

[Via AppleInsider]