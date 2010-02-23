Yahoo and Twitter Ink Deal to Share Content Both Ways, All Considerate-Like

Back in December, both Google and Yahoo began adding Twitter updates into search results, to varying success–Google’s choice to integrate Twitter updates in real-time proved much more successful than Yahoo’s delayed listings. Now, Yahoo is trying to make amends with a deal in which content will flow back and forth between Yahoo (and its associated services, like Flickr) and Twitter.

It’s been a big week for Twitter as well–not only did its astonishing 50-million-Tweets-per-day stat prove it’s no passing fad (or, at least, it’s not passing yet), but rumors point to a rollout of a new monetizing strategy that might be able to finally take advantage of its massive popularity, with search being a major part of that. So how will this deal affect both Twitter users and Yahoo users?

The idea is that users can use either service from the other, so Yahoo search results as well as its other services (like Yahoo Mail, Flickr, and Delicious) will include both real-time Twitter updates (finally) and the ability to read and update your Twitter feed. Basically, you’ll be able to use Twitter without leaving Yahoo, which is great for Yahoo, since, well, you’re not leaving Yahoo anymore. Yahoo also gets prime position to encourage internal links (to Flickr images, news stories, or whatever) posted on Twitter.

Twitter now has deals with every major search engine (including Google and Bing), which could be a stepping stone to monetization. In the meantime, this is a boon for both Twitter and Yahoo.

[Via Los Angeles Times]