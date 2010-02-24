Americans Cool With Global Warming?

Almost half of Americans in the Yale Project on Climate Change‘s new study on global warming said strong action needs to be taken. But the amount who think it’s all

a hoax has doubled. Nearly everyone, however, supports

regulating carbon dioxide as a pollutant. More results:

39% Alarmed or Concerned

At the top of the scale are people who consider themselves ‘Alarmed’ by

climate change, convinced that global warming is happening, caused by

human activity and is an urgent threat. This group amounts to 10% of

the population, down from 18% in 2008.

‘Concerned’ Americans, who believe global warming demands a strong

national response but who are less personally involved in their concern

than the ‘Alarmed’, are now 29% of the public. That was a full third in

2008.

One Third Cautious or Disengaged

The ‘Cautious’, those people who believe global warming is a problem

but not an urgent one, and are not sure it is caused by human activity,

has increased to 27% of the population, up 8% from two years ago.

The ‘Disengaged’ part of the populace, those people who don’t know

much about global warming or haven’t even thought about it, has halved,

now amount to 6% of the population.

27% Doubtful or Dismissive

Those who classify themselves as ‘Doubtful’ about whether global

warming is happening and/or the cause of it has increased slightly, now

up to 13%, from 11% in 2008.