HumanCar’s Imagine_PS Is Powered by Electricity, Human Gruntwork

Good news for anyone who wants a little exercise as part of their morning commute: the HumanCar Imagine_PS is coming. The low-speed electric vehicle was supposed to arrive in 2008 with a $15,000 price tag, but HumanCar claims that the “e-hybrid with bionic assist” is finally on its way. Maybe. HumanCar says that the car might go into production after it gets 800 pre-orders. Does this mean the beginning of a revolution of people rowing their HumanCar vehicles like boats down the street? Probably not–even though the car is street legal, it looks pretty impractical for the price. Why not just ride a hybrid electric bike instead? Judge for yourself in the video below.

[Via Autobloggreen]