Would You Live in an Abandoned Mental Hospital?

By Ariel Schwartz1 minute Read
Timed perfectly with the release of Shutter Island, Kjellgren Kaminsky Architecture plans to turn one of Sweden’s old, ugly mental hospitals into a sustainable apartment complex. Dubbed Parkour, it offers a sense of community to residents.

The architecture firm explains:

In Sweden today, people are dying of loneliness. As traditional social ties [are] being eliminated, there is sometimes no substitute. We propose a housing with a new type of neighboring community that is based on voluntary participation and adds value.

That means reconstructing the hospital into a series of apartments for families and singles. Common areas (spa, lounge, pool, gym, theater) will run throughout the building, which will also feature solar panels, small wind turbines, a rainwater reuse system, and a rooftop garden. It sounds like a promising project, but the architecture firm has a mammoth task ahead in proving that it can turn a 10,000 square meter “old mental hospital with bad reputation and vast monotone facades” into something attractive.

