A New Architecture Award Honors Two Young, Hot L.A. Firms

What does architecture mean now? Like, right now? According to Arch Is_, a new award given by the Los Angeles chapter of the American Institute of Architects, architecture means bold, gravity-defying forms, experimental materials, and patterns and behaviors inspired by nature. AIA/LA recently named two firms that master these concepts–Oyler Wu Collaborative and Emergent–as its 2010 Arch Is_ winners, effectively declaring them the two firms to watch in Los Angeles this year.

Oyler Wu Collaborative, headed by Dwayne Oyler and Jenny Wu, bend simple lines into jungle-gym quality configurations like the Materials & Applications installation Density Fields (top left), a massive cantilevered structure made from aluminum tubing and polypropeleyne rope. The same material found a home in another competition-winning idea: Live Wire (above) was a staircase-like element that joined two floors of the gallery at the Southern California Instititute of Architecture (SCI-Arc).

Oyler Wu’s Tapei Tower uses stainless steel screens to create balconies in the 15-story building. This helps blend and camouflague the commercial and residential uses of the tower.