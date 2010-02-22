Three More Reasons to Register for the Innovation Uncensored Conference: Noreena Hertz, Alex Bogusky, and Ashton Kutcher

We’ve just added four new speakers to the lineup for Fast Company‘s Innovation Uncensored conference on April 21:

Ashton Kutcher, Actor and Co-Founder, Katalyst

Matt Kistler, SVP of Sustainability, Walmart

Anne Globe, Head of Worldwide Marketing and Consumer Products, DreamWorks

Noreena Hertz, Professor, Cambridge University

They’ll be joined by the already impressive lineup of people from the inspired companies that you read about in Fast Company and FastCompany.com every day, along with the magazine’s writers. Here’s a sample:

The conference is going to be intimate enough to give you access to the business visionaries in attendance, so that provocative thinking and collaboration can take place. But that also means space is limited. And the earlybird ticket rate expires on March 1.

Innovation Uncensored takes place on Wednesday, April 21, at the Edison Ballroom on West 47th Street in New York City. You can buy tickets right here.