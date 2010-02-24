Parsons Launches Transdisciplinary Design Program. Whatever That Is.

This September, 15 lucky grad students will enroll in the country’s first MFA program in transdisciplinary design at Parsons. Then, just two short years later, they’ll surely graduate to find myriad career options, all aimed at filling this country’s desperate need for transdisciplinarians.

What’s that? Your mom (the one whose name is at the bottom of your tuition checks) wants to know what, exactly, transdisciplinary studies means?

Herein lies the problem that Jamer Hunt, the program’s director, faced when he hit the streets with a video camera to get public reaction to the concept. “It’s about people and humanity,” said one Indian guy, earnestly.” “It’s about film, fashion, video, and interiors, with new technology and everything,” opined a woman in a tweed hat. “It’s transsexual,” insisted a purple-haired Goth.

“It’s actually a simple idea,” says Hunt, a cultural anthropologist, chairman of the Urban and Transdisciplinary Design program at Parsons The New School for Design, and founder of DesignPhiladelphia, an organization that sought to make that city a laboratory for innovative design projects. “We start from the premise that there are certain challenges in the world that are too complex for an individual design discipline to address. So we wanted a place in the curriculum where we could embrace that complexity and use the design process to make a difference.”

The program, which will be project-based, will bring together experts from a variety of backgrounds and points of view to tackle real-world challenges. “We’ll focus on what’s changing–where it’s coming from and why” says Hunt. “That might involve financial change and collapse, immigration, transportation, sustainability, and social challenges. A design-led process can provide a unique means of framing and moving through a problem in a creative way. We’ll harness that potential to bright, smart people involved on the ground.”