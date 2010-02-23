Xerox Sues Google and Yahoo Over Alleged Patent Violation

Last Friday, Xerox filed a lawsuit seeking compensation over patent-infringement claims. The copy giant claims that Google and Yahoo have been using its own technology for search queries and data integration. A spokesman for Xerox said that, following failed jaw-jaw, it was time for war-war.

“We’ve been in dialogue with Google and Yahoo for some time without coming to a resolution (and) we believe we have no option but to file suit to properly protect our intellectual property.

The two patents date back to 2001 and 2004. The first, which Xerox claims Google Maps, Google Video, YouTube, and Yahoo Shopping all use, updates pages based on user reviews. The later patent automatically generates a query based on keyword searches. According to Xerox, Google’s AdSense and AdWords, and Yahoo’s Search Marketing, Publishing Network and Y!Q Contextual Search software have been guilty of infringement. While Yahoo has yet to comment, Google is pooh-poohing the claims and says it will “defend against them vigorously.”

[Via BusinessWeek]