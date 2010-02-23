Apple’s “Boobie Apps” Banning Resulted In the SuicideGirls’ Removal

Apple claims they removed those 5,000 boobie apps because women were complaining over the “degrading” and “objectionable” content. Correct me if I’m wrong, but the removal of the SuicideGirls’ app–which actually empowers women–seems most questionable.

Sure, the free app features nudity. If you count nudity as being of the bras ‘n knickers kind. But when the site was set up by a woman, and populated entirely by women, it just means Apple really does have to define what criteria an app has to meet before it’s pulled down. Tarring all titillating apps with the same brush, yet allowing some cases such as Sports Illustrated‘s app to remain on the App Store will end up backfiring on Apple–and I’m sure this won’t be the last time we hear about the SuicideGirls’ app, with the community being very, very vocal. The app actually had over 5 million downloads before it was pulled this week.

SuicideGirls co-founder Missy Suicide is going on G4’s Attack of the Show to discuss the removal of the free SuicideGirls: Flip Strip app today at 7 p.m. EST, which used the iPhone’s accelerometer to remove the girls’ clothes when the phone is tilted. Without straying too much on Jezebel’s turf, Phil Schiller‘s comments about Sports Illustrated‘s app allowed to remain in the store because it’s “a well-known company with previously published material available broadly in a well-accepted format” shows he’s never acquainted himself with the many SuicideGirls books available.

[SuicideGirls via Gizmodo]