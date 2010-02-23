WANTED: Jaga Play Radiator

Jaga’s Play radiator managed to make me say a sentence I never thought I would say. Not one of those sentences that you’ve thought before, always ending with “…but I’d never actually say that,” like maybe an epic aspiration or an outlandish non sequitur. No, this is a sentence so humble yet unlikely that you could never precisely construct it until the exact moment when the planets align, you can balance an egg on its end, and you actually need to express that most unthinkable of thoughts. That sentence?

“Man, I really want that radiator.”

The Jaga Play radiator is both practical and lovingly designed; its bright, primary colors will surely cheer you up on the very grey, chilled day when you glumly walk across the room to turn it on. It’s available in a few different patterns of colors, and while Jaga seems to have designed it specifically for children’s bedrooms, primary colors should always be age-agnostic.

Besides, kids probably won’t understand the Play radiator’s low-H2O, environmentally-friendly design (I barely understand it myself). It crams many more corrugated fins per foot into the heating element than traditional radiators, increasing the heat output, which enables it to generate heat from water at much lower temperatures. It’s also equipped with a temperature sensor, so it cycles on and off to keep a room at a certain temperature rather than just cranking away, wasting energy and making the room uncomfortably toasty. The Play uses about one tenth the water (and thus greatly decreases the weight) of traditional boiler radiators, and is said to be about 10% more energy efficient on top of heating much faster and providing more even heating. Plus, colors!

The Jaga Play is available now from Jaga–you can contact them for a specific quote, but a press release says they start at 300 Euros (about $408).