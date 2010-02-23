The Venetian Resort: An IBM-Powered Smarter Building

Las Vegas isn’t exactly known for its sustainability initiatives (besides the new CityCenter design), but a new video from IBM shows how its Smarter Buildings project has made the popular Venetian Resort into an energy efficient powerhouse–no small feat for a resort that has the power capacity of a town containing 25,000 homes. And the Venetian is just the beginning for IBM’s Smarter Planet vision. In the future, the company predicts that buildings will act like living organisms, smart water systems will reduce water waste, and renewable-energy powered smart grids will juice up our cars–all with help from IBM technology, natch. Check out the Venetian’s smart upgrade below.

[IBM]