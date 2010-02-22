Today in Most Innovative Companies

Google:

U.S. security experts are zeroing in on the Chinese cyber-spies responsible for the recent hacks affecting Gmail accounts. The IE-flaw-exploiting spyware hack has been traced back to two schools in China, according to the Financial

Times, one with ties to the Chinese military. While both schools deny involvement, we know one thing for sure: Google’s recruitment at Shanghai Jiaotong University and Lanxiang Vocational will drop in 2010.

Facebook: Ratings show that nearly half of all Americans tuned in for the first 7 days of the Winter Olympics, but it looks like NBC isn’t the only place they’re watching. According to Nielsen, about 13% of Vancouver’s TV audience simultaneously watched the opening ceremonies online, and over 41% of these viewers turned to Facebook for coverage. The site blew away its competition, with users spending an average of 16 minutes on the social network, compared with only about 14.5 minutes for its next three competitors combined. Hey NBC, next time work out some Zucker-Zuckerberg revenue-sharing deal.

Twitter: Speaking of the Winter Olympics, Twitter’s analytics team just released a new graph showing its growth curve, and it’s a slope that’d even intimidate Shaun White. The number of tweets in 2009 grew 1,400%, jumping from 300,000 per day in 2008 to 2.5 million. Currently, Twitter’s seeing about 50 million tweets a day–that’s about 600 tweets per second.

Microsoft: A new initiative announced today in Redmond will give more than 1 billion speakers of endangered languages access to technology. Under the Local Language Program (LLP), Microsoft is adding 59 new languages for both Windows 7 and Office 2010. “Allowing for people to use and build software in their native language helps emerging markets build a stronger work force, and ultimately prepares employees to help grow their local economies,” said Lauren Woodman, the senior director of Microsoft’s Government and Education Engagement Programs.

Apple: The U.S. International Trade Commission has just agreed to investigate Nokia over Apple‘s patent-infringement claims, even while it is simultaneously investigating Apple over Nokia patent-infringement. Sound messy? It is. Apple and Nokia have been in fisticuffs since October of 2009 when Nokia first filed suit against Apple, and the spat took a nasty turn two months later when Apple countersued. Steve Jobs’ boast in January that Apple was the world’s “largest mobile device company” only worsened the situation.

Funny or Die: Will Ferrell’s online viral-video machine ‘Funny or Die’ (Top 10 in Film/TV) has moved from the Web to cable. The series premiered last night on HBO. Did you see it? Was it any good?