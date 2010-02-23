Waterfront Resort Hotel Extends Into the Ocean to Protect the Coastline

Waterfront resorts are great–except when they erode the local coastline. The Waterfront Resort Hotel, designed by U:phoria for the port city of Da Nang, Vietnam, juts out into the ocean instead of hanging back along the coastline in an attempt to avoid the problem.

The hotel’s designers claim that the floating resort ensures that the natural coastline remains unaffected by the development, while the sea pile foundation system ensures minimal damage to sea life. At the same time, the resort’s stacked design keeps land use to a minimum while also giving the illusion that the hotel is smaller than it is–it appears to be 5 stories high when in fact it is 10 stories.

The Waterfront Resort’s design wouldn’t work for beachfront areas, but it’s ideal for other oceanview resorts that don’t want to erode the local coastline No word on how much the resort will cost, but it should be completed by 2013.

[Via World Architecture News]