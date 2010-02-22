Campbell’s Soup Neuromarketing Redux: There’s Chunks of Real Science in That Recipe

About a week ago, the Campbell Soup Company publicized a bold redesign of its iconic label with the assistance of neuromarketing. Pundits promptly predicted brand suicide, decrying the company for using pseudo-science.

Is it true that Campbell spent two years studying only “microscopic changes in skin moisture, heart rate, and other biometrics to see how consumers react to everything from pictures of bowls of soup to logo design?”

Is it true that Campbell’s would be so madcap as to base such a major decision on only 40 subjects and opt for new technologies over tried and true consumer feedback? That would seem like a recipe for brand suicide. It’s an (mmm-mmm) good thing Campbell’s was smarter than that.

According to Matthew Tullman of Merchant Mechanics–one of three firms on board for the redesign campaign–various teams were brought in at different stages to conduct different types of analysis, and each interacted with the other to triangulate the data. Those three agencies were Innerscope Research Inc., Merchant Mechanics, and Olson Zaltman Associates. The goal was to determine not just what consumers said but also what they thought and what they did.

By the end of the two-year study, over 1,500 subjects were interviewed and tested using multiple methodologies–which ranged from traditional consumer feedback to cutting edge neuromarketing techniques. Also, they participated in a deep interview process called ZMET (The Zaltman Metaphor Elicitation Technique). “ZMET interviews helped the Campbell’s team to contextualize the biometric measures that were used,” Lindsay Zaltman, Managing Director at Olson Zaltman Associates, said.

Merchant Mechanics was brought in at the end of 18 months to relate actual in-store consumer behavior to Innerscope’s biometrics and to the findings of the deep interviews. Tullman’s team used a combination of proprietary micro facial expression analysis obtained by in-store cameras, in-aisle eye tracking and pupilometry, and intercept interviews. His team never made it to the Wall Street Journal interview, though, because a snowstorm grounded their flight.