The Top 10 States for Wind Power

By Ariel Schwartz1 minute Read
Good news on the wind energy front: new statistics from the National Renewable Energy Laboratory (NREL) show that previous estimates of U.S. wind power resources actually underestimated the amount of energy available. The new statistics estimate that onshore wind power could generate 37,000,000 gigawatt-hours (GWh) each year–nine times the amount of energy required to power the country. NREL also ranked the top 10 states with the highest wind potential as follows:

Top 10 wind potential states
State MW of wind turbines GWh each year of wind power
Texas 1,901,530 6,527,850
Kansas 952,371 3,646,590
Montana 944,004 3,228,620
Nebraska 917,999 3,540,370
South Dakota 882,412 3,411,690
North Dakota 770,196 2,983,750
Iowa 570,714 2,026,340
Wyoming 552,073 1,944,340
Oklahoma 516,822 1,788,910
New Mexico 492,083 1,644,970

We still have a long way to go before the U.S. meets its full wind power potential. The country currently has an installed capacity of 35 GW, but its total potential is over 10,000 GW. In other words, it’s time to start building.

[Via Renewable Energy Focus]

