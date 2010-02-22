IT Executives – Protecting Your Turf

Whether you are a CIO or a front line IT professional, if you can not explain to other professionals, either in IT or on the business end of your organization, exactly what you do and what you deliver for the organization, you will have a problem in this economic climate. Period.

As an IT professional, you need to

be able to present to your boss, your boss’s boss, the CEO, and

investors or shareholders how the loss of you as an individual, or the

loss of your team, would impact the business and its bottom line. In

these economic times, communication is no longer a “soft skill” or

“luxury” for an IT pro. It can mean the difference between maintaining

your position or losing it and/or the difference between being able to

retain funding for your division or your division shrinking.

So how can an IT leader become more effective at communicating? These six steps will certainly help:

1. Develop relationships within your

organization but outside of the IT department- This seems like common

sense but this often gets pushed to the side in favor of day-to-day

responsibilities that yield immediate results. It is much easier to

communicate what you do and why it is important to someone who is used

to hearing from you regularly. Make a habit of trying to develop a

relationship within a different division of the business at least once

a month.

2. Develop a message – How does what

you do, or what your team does, further the efforts of the

organization? How does it help the business achieve its bottom line

objectives? Being able to articulate this is crucial.

3. Be open. Be available.– IT can

often breed a solo or small team atmosphere. If you are a leader in

your organization, be seen. Nothing is worse than a CIO, CTO, EVP,

etc., who stays behind closed doors and remains silent.

4. Treat your top talent as you

would your board and investors – If you think you have talked to them

enough, go back and talk to them one more time. Trust me, if your top

talent is nervous– and they are– and you are not communicating with

them, they are looking elsewhere. As times get more challenging, your

top talent becomes more valuable to competitors. Replacing superstars

in this environment is not easy.