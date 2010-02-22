What Personality Traits Do Designers Share?

Designers love to debate about what personality type makes for the best designer. So Michael Roller took the extra step of getting a bunch of designers to take the Myers Briggs personality test, and published the results in a chart:

Let’s ignore all the details (and the hideous, illegible pie chart at the bottom), and zoom in on the two clearest trends: 85% of respondents were “intuiting” types, while 69% were “judging.” By itself that’s not particularly useful. But those two personality traits offer a good insight into what “design thinking” might actually consist of.

According to the test, those that “intuit” rather than “sense” tend to focus on context and future developments, rather than simply the data at hand. Meanwhile, those that “judge” rather than “perceive” tend to see the world in terms of discrete problems that can be structured and cracked, rather than as a series of casual, open-ended possibilities.

In other words, designers are less akin to the stereotypical touchy-feely artist, and more like engineers who always keep the big picture in mind.

