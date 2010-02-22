Visionary Leaders Try Things that Others Don’t See

[It is my pleasure to once again bring you guest blogger, James Allan. Enjoy this post below! -Seth Kahan]



How are visionary leaders created? What does it take for a person to create, enhance and

maintain a successful global business that continues to innovate and expand?

To answer these questions, I spoke recently with Isadore

Sharp.

Mr. Sharp worked from dawn to dusk in the construction

industry in Toronto, and then drifted into the hotel industry in 1961, at the

age of 30. Since then, he has

spent the last 49 years doing what most entrepreneurs can only dream of. He created a luxury mid-size hotel

brand named the Four Seasons, took it public, and then expanded its reach to

the most exotic and popular business and tourist destinations in the world. All the while, he made it profitable.

He outlined his journey

in his auto-biography, aptly named Four Seasons. Some of his enduring innovations

include shampoo, full-sized bath towels and bathrobes in every hotel room. He also created a company-wide respect

for employees at all levels which did not previously exist. This philosophy, entitled “The Golden

Rule”, has reached every end of the Earth since it applies universally accepted

principles. His enduring respect

for people, both customers and employees, has continually fortified his brand

as the mid-size luxury hotel of choice.

When Oprah Winfrey asked Julia Roberts what’s the best thing she’s ever

slept on, she replied “A bed at the Four Seasons.”

So what did he tell me the foundations of his success are?