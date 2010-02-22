TD Bank: The Greenest Bank in the U.S.?

It’s not easy to quantify sustainability, but it’s pretty safe to say that TD Bank is now one of the greenest banks in the U.S. The company recently announced that it is the largest U.S.-based bank to achieve carbon neutrality. That means all of the bank’s energy use is offset by various energy-saving practices.

Those practices include investments in wind, solar, and low-impact hydro power (including a block of wind energy that is large enough to power the bank’s 2,600 ATMs) and 31,000 metric tons in carbon offset credits. TD Bank also plans to open up a LEED Platinum prototype bank later this spring in Queens Village, New York. The 3,800-foot bank will cut energy consumption by 50% compared to standard TD Bank designs thanks to on-site solar panels, solar drive-thru canopies, insulated glass, and water-efficient plumbing fixtures. If all goes well with the Queens Village prototype, TD Bank expects to open five to 10 green prototype stores by the end of 2010.

Does all of this add up to TD Bank being the greenest bank in the country? Probably not. San Francisco’s New Resource Bank, for example, features a LEED-certified office and actively helps customers invest in efficiency and sustainability efforts. But New Resource Bank is small, and TD Bank has over 6 million customers. So at the very least, TD Bank should be considered a model for other mega-banks looking to raise their green credibility.

The whole open-seven-days-a-week thing doesn’t hurt, either.

