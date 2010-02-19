Close Encounters With the Space-Age Restaurant at the Center of LAX

Back in the ’90s (not the 1890s), we were asked by Eddie Sotto at Walt Disney Imagineering to help out with the design of the Encounter Restaurant. This restaurant is in the Theme Building at LAX; the building in the center of the airport that looks like a giant flying saucer. Recently the entire building was renovated and

the scaffolding that’s shrouded its spider-like legs will soon be removed for first time in almost two years.

I have no idea why it’s called the Theme Building. If it were the “Space-Age Theme Building,” or “Tiki Theme Building” it would make sense, but generic “Theme Building” seems open to misinterpretation.

Paul Williams designed the building in 1961 as part of the overall airport redesign. Williams was a genius architect that defined the Los Angeles style of the 1950s and 1960s. It may be easy to write the building off as Googie or Jetsons-esque, but it’s an elegant structure and the only thing at LAX that isn’t stressful or depressing.