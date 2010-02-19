Black Box vs. White Box Companies – What Are the Real Differences?

advertisement

I found two recent articles about two radically

different corporate practices to be indicative of a fundamental divide in how

brands conduct themselves in the public sphere.

Or more accurately, are seen

to conduct themselves. The first story was a New York Times feature

on the dating site O.K. Cupid, which in my taxonomy is a White Box company. The

reporter writes about their blog, where the company throws open the door

and exposes some of the statistical insights that power their dating

algorithm. “These entertaining and

potentially useful results of {their} number-crunching” are exemplary of the kind

of transparency that is so au courant

in branding circles. Check it out the blog and you’ll see some

charts and graphs that look like they were cut and pasted from statistics

textbooks, with explanatory copy like:

“As you can see below, the number of online daters peaks at 24,

drops sharply at around 30, and then gradually tapers off, as the remaining

singletons either find mates or withdraw themselves from contention.” It’s spun as an open-kimono approach that’s

fully in cultural synch with open-source movement and the whole notion that a

brand’s authenticity increases in a linear fashion with the level of its

willingness to expose. A hip new kind of

Folies Bergère attitude

that’s in stark contrast to a more Victorian form of brand repression. The other story, which showed up in the Wall

Street Journal, was about the literal “black box” that sits inside millions

of Toyota vehicles, in the same way that airlines have their own so-called

“event data recorders.”

This device is a gold-mine of diagnostic data,

with information about “vehicle and engine speeds as well as

brake, accelerator and throttle positions and other data that can help

determine the causes of accidents.” The trouble is, this hieroglyphic is

only decipherable by Toyota itself. In

the past, way before the recall, attorneys litigating against Toyota “have butted heads over access to its black-box data, or have

gotten data from the company that sheds little light on the causes of the

crashes at issue.” Interestingly, and

perhaps surprisingly to some, GM, Ford and Chrysler – at least in this area –

are White Box companies. Their event data recorders are an open book, and can

be read with “commercially available tools.”

This double black box – literal and metaphorical – will prove to b a big

problem for Toyota. Unsurprisingly,

companies and the CEOs who lead them have been trained in a Black Box

mindset. The paradigm of this approach

is the legend – whether apocryphal or not doesn’t matter – about the secret

Coca-Cola recipe that’s locked in a vault in Atlanta. Business schools spend hours teaching their

adepts about how to create and maintain proprietary competitive

advantages. This Black Box

orientation makes companies skittish about revealing any of their clockwork

mechanisms to the public. It even makes

them reluctant to use Twitter in any kind of revealing way – as the way Zappos

does, for example – because any glimpse into the brand’s “real” feelings is a

violation of a conventional code of conduct.

And Japanese companies – of which Toyota is the premier example – are

culturally inclined to be desperately insular.

By comparison, White Box

companies seem so friendly, so accessible, so trusting. They support the mists of hype created by an

army of “Transparecists” like Andy Beal, who is the co-author of “Radically

Transparent” and is quoted in the Times article. But is this “Enter Here”

signed nailed on the company front door just a brand gesture, a marketing

ploy? Sure, O.K. Cupid is putting some

statistics out on their blog that have been collected from user behavior – and

this ostensibly will allow their customers to become more successful at

mate-finding – but they’re not exactly letting competitors into their sanctum sanctorum. The media frenzy around

transparency is overstating the difference between the Boxes. Giving consumers a peek into one tiny room of

your corporate house, or letting them feel “empowered” by dreaming up Superbowl

commercials or the name for your next candy bar, is just Folies Bergère transparency. I do think, though, that

there are fundamental differences between White Box and Black Box

organizations. And I’d like to see more

of it. For example, I’d like to see

Citibank show consumers how much money they’ve paid lobbyists to fight the

Obama administration’s effort to restrict aggressive credit card

practices. Sure that’s going to be

painful. But unless it really hurts, it

isn’t really White.