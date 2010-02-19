Getting Started With Online Marketing – An Introduction

There is a lot of information available about online

marketing today; this post and some coming posts will try to simplify what you

need to know. First, some things you need to know if you want to play in the

online marketing space:

of all, unless you area a major online ecommerce site, you don’t need to run out and hire an agency to optimize your campaigns or your website. There are a lot of things you can do yourself. Second,

remember that the online world is just another marketing channel, albeit an important one. That means that the same rules of marketing strategy apply; namely, you have to have a reasonable product/service to offer, and you must have something to say, i.e. good messaging. Too many people think that online marketing means pushing ads and coupons via email, online ads, and social networking sites. That is a losing strategy. Third,

you need to put some skin in the game to be effective. Online marketing

means more than just “tweeting” your company announcements and setting up

a Facebook fan club. It is about creating an ongoing conversation with

customers, partners, and industry players and influencers. And that means

investing in generating real content. People don’t want to read your ads.

They will engage if you have something to say that is meaningful them.

Usually, this means creating objective content that brings value to your

community of readers.

Now, the reason you should invest in online marketing is because

it offers advantages that traditional channels don’t. For example, with online

marketing, you can gauge the effectiveness of your efforts very quickly. For

the first time, you can easily measure the success of your campaigns, in

near-real time. That means, you can (and should) try different messages,

different web page layouts, channels, etc. By seeing what works and what

doesn’t, you can be more effective. On the other hand, this requires a

different approach to how you build and run your campaigns. Gone are the “shoot

and forget” days of campaign management. Today, you need to manage your

campaign on a daily basis, continuously tweaking and improving the campaign to

reach your business objectives.

How you should approach online marketing largely depends on

your business. If you are an ecommerce site, you will be doing things

differently than a site for an architect firm or for a site whose products are

sold offline. There are, however, common characteristics across all sites – I

will focus on those, here.