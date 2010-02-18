Bill Gates at TED: We Need an Energy Miracle [VIDEO]

Avid followers of the TED Conference have almost certainly heard rumblings about Bill Gates’ speech on why we need energy miracles to solve the climate crisis. And the blogosphere has already reacted both positively and negatively to Gates’s theory that we can only reach zero emissions by reducing either our population, services, energy, or carbon output to zero. I decided to wait on passing judgment until the video of Gates’s speech was released, and now that it has been, I can say that I agree with his assessment that we need to get to net zero CO2, and fast–though we should make sure not to ignore other environmental concerns in the process.

In his speech, Bill Gates touts TerraPower reactors that can be fueled by nuclear waste as one possible solution. Is nuclear power the answer? I don’t know, but at the very least Gates should be applauded for highlighting the need for immediate innovation in the energy sector. The value of having someone of Gates’s stature talk about getting to net zero CO2 can’t be overstated. What do you think?

[TED]