New Penny Designs Make No Cents

Let’s be honest: American money isn’t pretty. Our bills and coins are jumbles of incomprehensible symbols–every spot of ink has meaning, down to the number of spikes around the treasury seal, but it’d be a stretch to say they all cohere into a worthy whole. Michael Bierut calls our currency “a cake that has been decorated to within an inch of its life.” What it lacks in aesthetics, though, U.S. currency makes up for in quirk. It feels old, authentic, a little mysterious, and therefore valuable. It’s money, after all.

Then in 1999, the mint started giving each state its own quarter. The front stayed the same, but the back became embarrassing collages of tourism-board clip art (pity poor Florida, or Texas with only a map and a star). In 2003, the $20 bill was redesigned too, followed by the $50, $10, and $5. Meant to thwart counterfeiters, the bills turned all the great old symbols from their former selves into invisible watermarks and micro-printed marginalia. Then there are the big grotesque numerals in the bottom-right corners: no drop-shadows, no serifs, no swashes, no fun.

Thankfully, the $1 bill has been safe from redesign since the ’20s and the penny has suffered only one in the last 100 years. The hope was that since counterfeiters don’t bother with low-value currency, us old-money enthusiasts would get to keep our bucks and pennies intact. Then came Public Law 109-145. The point of the 2005 Act is to redesign the $1 coin, scrapping Sacagawea for a portrait series of presidents and, for some reason, their wives. What’s more worrisome is Title III, which ordered a redesign of the penny.