Why the Old Holiday Inn Signage Should Stay With Us

I realize that progress means change. This keeps the world from being a museum trapped in time, and I’m all for progress. But somehow, the world has found good taste, and that’s not nearly as fun as loud and gaudy. Holiday Inn, for example, has a nice and upscale new contemporary attitude after redesigning their logo (as well as their hotels) last year. This makes for a nice road trip experience with nice and tasteful signs politely dotting the freeways.

However, when it’s late and I’m tired I want to see a giant sign with a huge arrow. Like a hero in a Greek epic poem, I want a bright shining beacon pointing the way home.

Kemmons Wilson opened the first Holiday Inn in 1952. He had spent too many evenings on road trips with his family pre-screening motels with dirty bathrooms and stained sheets. So he designed an experience that was consistent from Winnemucca to Wisconsin.