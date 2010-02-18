How Would Senior Executives Spend An Extra Hour a Week? [Stats]

From senior executives to soccer moms, it seems that everyone is overbooked and overwhelmed. But what would you do if you had an extra hour of time? Would you catch up on your inbox? Start a new project? Relax and play more?

This is precisely the question we asked of C-level/VP and Directors of major U.S. corporations: if you had an extra hour, how would you spend it? Although we always think of executives as hard-charging, globetrotting workaholics, only 2.8% indicated that they would catch up on work.

Of the 135 senior executives we surveyed, more than 70% would spend the extra hour in leisure. Specifically, almost 40% would spend it with family or friends. Another 37% (36.6%) would spend it exercising or with a hobby.

Although there is considerable buzz about social networks in the news, senior executives still prefer more traditional forms of networking. More than a third (33.7%) indicated that they would engage with family or friends in person or on the phone while only 6% would engage with their family and friends on-line through social networks or other on-line communications.

Of course, the best of intentions do not always translate into behavior. However this is a good barometer of where busy senior executives would prefer to spend their extra time. Here’s how their responses were distributed.