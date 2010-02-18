These days, innovation is a bigger

buzzword than ever, inside corporations as well as in start-ups. But within a

corporate context, it can be especially challenging for innovators to get

effective support for designing a successful new business. Our studies on innovation at more than 30

major companies show that the best way to approach this issue is by looking at (1)

Who, if anyone, within the company has primary responsibility for creating new

businesses? And (2) Is there money

dedicated to corporate entrepreneurship or are new business concepts funded in

an ad hoc manner, through “slush funds”?



All companies begin with what we

call the “Opportunist” model—the first of four models for corporate entrepreneurship

that we will discuss. Without any designated organizational ownership or

resources, corporate entrepreneurship proceeds opportunistically, if at all,

based on the efforts of intrepid “project champions.” This is how the typical

start-up company turns a visionary’s dream into reality. Yet in large,

established companies, the unfortunate truth is that such champions typically

toil against the odds, rarely capturing sufficient management attention.

In general, the Opportunist

model of corporate entrepreneurship works well only in trusting corporate

cultures that are open to experimentation and that have diverse social networks

behind the official hierarchy. In other words, there need to be multiple

executives who can say “yes” to a new business concept. Without that type of

environment, good ideas can easily fall through organizational cracks or

receive insufficient funding to prove feasible. In addition, emerging concepts

must be allowed to evolve on their own terms, rather than being subject to

ordinary new product development processes or reviews.

So if you are an innovator

trying to work within the Opportunist model, how should you proceed? The moment you begin working seriously on your

first corporate entrepreneurship opportunity, make sure you find a senior-level sponsor. Your sponsor is

someone to whom you can go when you need help, someone who will provide access

to company leaders and advocacy on your behalf at senior staff meetings, as

well as standing up for the project when it comes time to allocate resources.

If you have failed to find a committed senior sponsor after a few months of

leading a new business creation project, do two things: