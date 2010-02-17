Gawker Media Acquires CityFile

The edgy, controversial Gawker Media is the shining star in the blogosphere, valued at an astonishing $300 million. In a move to further expand its reach, Gawker Media acquired CityFile on Feb 15th, an online directory of celebrities and media personalities. Gawker’s CityFile acquisition is in-line with the gossip blog network’s focus on celebrities and media personalities. It will enable Gawker to incorporate CityFile’s 2,144 NYC notables into Gawker content. This is the latest move in Gawker’s impressive path to success.

“The family of Gawker sites has become at once a publishing success and part of the contemporary New York bohemian scene, like Andy Warhol’s factory in the 1960s,” writes Financial Times. Indeed, Gawker has sparked a digital counter-culture revolution by pushing boundaries, inflaming “the establishment” and flaunting insider information.

Gawker Media has a presence in a range of markets, including celebrity, sports, auto, tech, sci-fi and more. The blog network has 8 publications with over 20 million monthly unique users, 250 million pageviews and $60 million in annual advertising revenue. Gawker’s operation costs are minimal — primarily web hosting fees and staff salaries — with at least 50% of its revenue as operating income. How has Gawker reached such milestones? We will explore how Gawker Media differentiates itself, engages users, generates buzz, monetizes its sizable audience and what you can learn.

Much of Gawkers success can be attributed to their rebel, editorial voice and Gonzo-esque attitude:

The Gawker Voice

“Gawker became a strangely addictive force on the Internet by ridiculing all manner of media people, often in bitingly harsh terms,” writes The Washington Post. Gawker Media has distinguished itself as a clear leader by leveraging a consistent, irreverent editorial voice across numerous niche topics. Accordingly, Gawker has built a loyal core following of passionate users. The New York Times captures Gawkers success perfectly: “[Gawker Media] appeals to a young, urban demographic, with a roster of editors whose strong voices inspire loyal following.”

User Engagement