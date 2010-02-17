Prize-Winning Vizualizations of the Disaster in Haiti

GOOD recently asked its readers to create an infographic that shows both the devastation of the recent Haiti earthquake along with aid efforts thus far. Emily Schwartzman won the contest for her hard-hitting design, which clearly shows the poverty, destruction, and humanitarian funding offered to Haiti in the quake’s aftermath. If you have a friend that doesn’t understand the scope of the earthquake’s wrath, this is the infographic to show them.

We’re also fans of Stephane Bao’s entry, which clearly shows the areas where Haiti needs the most funding. Navigating the world of charities has been one of the most difficult tasks for do-gooders trying to donate money for post-quake relief. Check out larger versions of the infographics here.

[Via GOOD]