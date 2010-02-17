Microsoft Outlook Social Connector Is No Buzz (But Maybe That’s a Good Thing)

While Google Buzz’s aggressive social network integration into Gmail upset users enough to make Google quickly backtrack, the Outlook Social Connector add-on is Microsoft’s timid step towards integrating social network activity into Outlook.

Microsoft has announced that Facebook support is forthcoming in the Office 2010 version, but Social Connector can integrate your LinkedIn contacts in Outlook 2003 and 2007 right now.

To do so, download the Outlook Social Connector add-on from here and install it on your PC with Outlook 2003, 2007 or the 2010 beta. Then, download the LinkedIn support piece and restart Outlook.

From Outlook’s Tools menu, choose “Social Network Account Settings” to configure your LinkedIn account. Enter your LinkedIn credentials to sign in as shown:

Once your LinkedIn account is set up, your Outlook Contacts will contain a new LinkedIn group: