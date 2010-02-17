Trends at MWC – Cloud and OPEX

Another day here in Barcelona, and it’s interesting to see which trends are at the forefront at Mobile World Congress. App stores, mobile OS, cloud computing and power consumption are the significant trends this year, and while video on mobile was big last year, it seems to be on a significantly lower “gear” this time around.
Of course, a more dominant subject here at the show is LTE, however it is being talked about in a very broad context. And few are discussing how to become the most efficient bit-pipe provider (which must be the basis for all MNOs).
Another trend is that OPEX seems to be coming back after years of short-term focus on CAPEX. And lastly, it is interesting to note that the representatives from the Asian markets air a much more positive vision of the future compared with the “old” world.
Stay tuned for more thoughts from the show floor…