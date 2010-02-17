Trends at MWC – Cloud and OPEX

Another day here in Barcelona, and it’s interesting to see which trends are at the forefront at Mobile World Congress . App stores, mobile OS, cloud computing and power consumption are the significant trends this year, and while video on mobile was big last year, it seems to be on a significantly lower “gear” this time around.

Of course, a more dominant subject here at the show is LTE, however it is being talked about in a very broad context. And few are discussing how to become the most efficient bit-pipe provider (which must be the basis for all MNOs).

Another trend is that OPEX seems to be coming back after years of short-term focus on CAPEX. And lastly, it is interesting to note that the representatives from the Asian markets air a much more positive vision of the future compared with the “old” world.

Stay tuned for more thoughts from the show floor…