CUSTOMER SERVICE: PART OF MARKETING OR………..?

Recently I was in a meeting with a general manager and I explained what service innovation could mean to him.

When I mentioned customer service he started to talk about his experience with a software company. His angerness was back again when he told about the way he was treated by the person on the telephone. Even more people could hear him share his bad experience.

That is what happens with

bad news, it travels fast and you share it with many people. That is why it is crucial to see your customer service department not just a nuissance. Your customer service people are continuously in touch with your customers and they have a huge impact on the way your service and even your brand is perceived.

The use of social media even strenghtens the importance of quality

communications with your customers.