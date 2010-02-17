Thinking Back to the 1984 Summer Olympics: The Glory and the Magenta

Being a designer in Southern California is like doing comedy; it’s much harder than it looks. The 1984 Summer Olympics in Los Angeles was a perfect example of this. I remember the spring before the Olympics. Everyone planned to leave

town. “It will be like Armageddon,” people said. “The freeways will be

jammed. People will be stranded on the 405 for days.”

The games began and the freeways were wide open. It wasn’t because everyone was in Palm Springs or San Diego. There was a remarkable L.A. spirit surrounding the Olympics and I’m sure the design set the tone.

The

design program included the talents of The Jerde Partnership, Robert

Miles Runyon, Sussman/Prejza and an extravaganza of other Los Angeles

designers.