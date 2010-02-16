Closed or Open? Hot From the Floor at MWC

Mobile World Congress is a big, yet strange place. You have to pay to get access to different providers. But the really important players, you can’t access at all. A sign tells you ‘entry by invitation only’. I wonder how long that business approach will prevail?

Apple and Google are still perceived as the villains in the mobile market and both system vendors and operators seem more interested to fight them than to change with the new conditions. The real infrastructure challenge for the long and medium term – mobile backhaul – doesn’t trigger much interest here. There is a lot of buzz around cloud computing and SLAs, but the necessary connection to mobile backhaul is lacking.

After a quick walk around all booths, I found that the Brazil, Russia, India and China (BRIC) countries bring a fresh new perspective on telecommunications. They will soon have better infrastructure in populated areas compared to any country in the western world. Here is where the foundation for new ideas is being built, and here is where I expect a next wave of companies will emerge to take the lead in telecommunications.

And do I need to tell you that the doors to these companies are wide open for access?