The Barbie Factor by Caroline Simard, Vice President of Research and Executive Programs

Barbie became a computer engineer today. In a field that has so few female role models, this is a victory. For most young girls, becoming a technologist is not on the radar of the possible jobs. Research shows that girls are less likely to be encouraged by parents, peers, and teachers to pursue math, science and technology. Any effort that dispels the notion that computing isn’t for girls is a significant achievement.

Mattel launched a social media voting campaign to vote for Barbie’s 125th career . Young girls, Barbie’s main customers, voted for her to be a news anchor. But the “popular vote” said she should be a computer engineer. As a result, Barbie has now careers number 125 and 126, the latter becoming computer engineer.

This result is a great example of the power of mobilizing for a cause through social media. The twitterverse and Facebook were full of pleas to vote for Barbie as a computer engineer for the past several weeks, with many of our partner organizations actively spreading the word, and countless technical women getting everyone in their networks to vote.