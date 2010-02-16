What Does the Blogosphere Say About You and Your Organization?

Do you have a dynamic
workplace where employees love to go and customers love to buy?
In my work as a
consultant, I’ve had the opportunity to observe, meet and work with people in
hundreds of organizations at every work level and occupation including; CEOs,
senior executives, front line people, janitors, housekeepers, engineers and any
one else in the workplace.
I’ve been a customer since
I was old enough to go to the store, and I’ve had thousands of customer service
experiences. I’ve had great experiences and experiences that have left me
livid. I’ve written about and recommended businesses and told people to avoid
others.
I’ve also spent time
talking to people about their jobs and their workplaces, as I’ve compared
customer service from place to place.
I’ve found that employees that provide the best customer service and
over-all experiences are from companies where they feel valued, feel part of
the greater organization and are empowered to help the customer.
I’ve also observed that
employees that are rude, and unresponsive are unhappy where they work, and just
“do their job,” with no thought about what they do, their customers or the
mission of the organization. For the most part, their employers don’t talk to
them, other than to tell them when they make mistakes. These employers complain
about the people that work there, and blame them for the woes of the
organization, rather than look at their own responsibility and lack of
leadership. While not stated openly, many of them see employees as expendable,
and as objects to do their bidding.
Dynamic workplaces where
employees love to go, and customers love to buy, have six things in common.
They all engage in the six ” I “s of the dynamic workplace.
The six “I”s are:
1- Insight
2- Inclusion
3- Implementation
4- Individualized convenience Perks
5- Immersion
6- Integration
While dynamic workplaces
are constantly improving, and are at different “I” levels, dynamic leaders
begin with the first “I”.
My colleague Keith
Chapman, retired executive with Diageo, shared his thoughts on the importance
of insight, “an organization built on insights about their employees will be
inclusive and productive – insights can only be gained by taking time with
one’s team members – and also giving them an insight on you! Consumer good
companies talk about the importance of consumer insights to drive product
innovation and new sales – lets apply the same principle to our co-workers – or
indeed our partners and should we have them our children – the outcome, a world
of real understanding! “
Leaders use insight, to
assess the current needs of their employees, organization and customers. They know
that their organization, can always improve. Insight can take courage, and
willingness to change. Leaders of stagnant organizations are not leaders, but
are “bosses.” They are reluctant
to take time to use their insight because it may mean they have to take responsibility,
be accountable, and be willing to let go of old obsolete ideas.
Take notice of your “I”
level. Do your employees leave their house ready to do their best work, and do
your customers love doing business with you, or have your employees retired in
place, and your ex-customers have blogs that say “your organization sucks.”
Why not take the time to
stop for a moment and use your insight?
You might be on the road to success beyond your wildest dreams.
Simma creates workplace cultures where people love to do their best work and customers love to do business. Read the Inclusionist blog. Follow her on twitter: @theinclusionist. Subscribe to her newsletter. E-mail Simma@SimmaLieberman.com or call 510-527-0700. Simma Lieberman is the co-author of Putting Diversity to Work, how to successfully lead a diverse workforce.