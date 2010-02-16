What Does the Blogosphere Say About You and Your Organization?

Do you have a dynamic workplace where employees love to go and customers love to buy?

In my work as a

consultant, I’ve had the opportunity to observe, meet and work with people in

hundreds of organizations at every work level and occupation including; CEOs,

senior executives, front line people, janitors, housekeepers, engineers and any

one else in the workplace.

I’ve been a customer since

I was old enough to go to the store, and I’ve had thousands of customer service

experiences. I’ve had great experiences and experiences that have left me

livid. I’ve written about and recommended businesses and told people to avoid

others.

I’ve also spent time

talking to people about their jobs and their workplaces, as I’ve compared

customer service from place to place.

I’ve found that employees that provide the best customer service and

over-all experiences are from companies where they feel valued, feel part of

the greater organization and are empowered to help the customer.

I’ve also observed that

employees that are rude, and unresponsive are unhappy where they work, and just

“do their job,” with no thought about what they do, their customers or the

mission of the organization. For the most part, their employers don’t talk to

them, other than to tell them when they make mistakes. These employers complain

about the people that work there, and blame them for the woes of the

organization, rather than look at their own responsibility and lack of

leadership. While not stated openly, many of them see employees as expendable,

and as objects to do their bidding.

Dynamic workplaces where

employees love to go, and customers love to buy, have six things in common.

They all engage in the six ” I “s of the dynamic workplace.

The six “I”s are: