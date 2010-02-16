Inspired Ethonomics: Seoul Reengineers a Freeway Into a Stream [VIDEO]

Most metropolis’ are so busy building the future that they don’t have time to re-think the past. Not so with Seoul, South Korea. In 2003, the city demolished a downtown freeway to restore an ancient stream that once flowed beneath the thoroughfare. More than 75% of the scrap material from the demolition was re-used to reconstruct and rehabilitate the stream banks and create a commercial corridor. In this episode of e2, we’ll see how the Cheonggyecheon is now a thriving tourist destination, proving that going backward can sometimes lead to an even bigger step forward.

Next digital short from the e2 series:

Portland: Global Model for Tranist-Oriented Development

