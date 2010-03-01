Do Something: Six Tips to Reinvent Non-Profits

I’m burned out. No, not like the guy in high school who listened only to Led Zeppelin, kept a cigarette behind his ear, and bathed every fifth full moon. I’m talking about my career.

It’s not the workload or the relatively low pay; I like working hard and have declined more compensation. It’s the not-for-profit sector that makes me crazy. And I’m not the only one who feels disgruntled: According to a poll by the Young Nonprofit Professionals Network, 45% of not-for-profit employees surveyed said their next professional move would be to leave the sector.

What’s the problem? The biz model destines us for burnout. We take people with big hearts and crush their souls; you sign on to help cure cancer and then leave because you’re just shilling rubber bracelets. You want universal literacy, but the only way to move toward it is a big chicken dinner at a fancy hotel.

If we want to keep good, sane, driven people in the field, we have to change. How? That’s a long conversation or 10, not a column. (Email me your ideas.)

In the meantime, let’s start with three ways organizations can help keep staff in the sector.

1. Don’t be crazy. You want to eliminate homelessness? Nice. But a goal so huge — and unattainable — leads to disillusionment. Instead, set ambitious but realistic targets; perhaps it’s finding housing for 20% of the homeless in your town this year. Then report regularly on progress and include bad news. Be frank with your staff and supporters so they know what more they need to do.

2. Ground people; don’t grind them. Offices kill dreams. Cause-y people need the rush of the front lines to remind them why the work matters. Do Something focuses on teens; once a year, I send my employees back to their high schools. That grounds them quickly.