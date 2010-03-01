Six Much-Needed Reforms for the Mutual-Fund Industry

More than half of all portfolio managers tracked by Morningstar didn’t invest in their own funds during the past five years. “How are customers supposed to trust someone who appears to not even trust himself?” asks Dan Carroll, founder of KaChing, a site where professional investors share everything about their portfolios — including how much of their own money they’ve put in them — in hopes that others will pay to mimic their trades. The ideas underpinning the Palo Alto-based company should be copied by the mutual-fund industry. Here are six to start.

1. Reform the Ratings

Rather than focus on past performance — which, as the commercials always say, doesn’t indicate future success — KaChing employs an algorithm to calculate users’ investing IQs, accounting for research quality, ability to stick to strategy, and at least a year’s worth of returns. Those who score above 140 are labeled “geniuses.”

2. Let Information Fly

Because Carroll believes that “information wants to be free,” anyone can view investors’ profiles, and receive email alerts when they trade. Fees only apply to “mirroring,” or automatically allocating money the same way a genius does, which is made possible through a partnership with Interactive Brokers.

3. Cut Frivolous Fees

On average, users pay a 1.25% annual fee to “mirror” genius trades (minimum investment: $3,000) — less than many non-index mutual funds, which charge for marketing and advertising expenses. KaChing pockets a quarter of that money; the rest goes to the genius as an incentive.