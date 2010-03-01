Designer Eugenia Kim Brings High Fashion to Target

Big idea: To make fashionable hats the “it” accessory, like handbags, and accessible to all. “Everyone can wear a hat — you just have to find the right one,” says Kim, 35. Her high-end Eugenia Kim hats average $200; pieces in her Eugenia Kim for Target collection, which debuts next month, will go for less than a tenth of that price. The line will be Target’s first-ever limited-edition hats — and give Kim her broadest audience yet.

Credentials: Kim won the 2004 Council of Fashion Designers of America award for accessories design. Her hats and accessories are sold at Barneys and Neiman Marcus, as well as in her own New York showroom. Last year, she did a line called Eek! for Urban Outfitters.

“I’ve made it” moment: When Jennifer Lopez wore Kim’s floppy white concoction to the 2001 American Music Awards.

Her audience: The Eugenia Kim brand “is for a quirky, left-of-center girl in her twenties or thirties with a sense of humor.” Designing for Target, she imagined a hybrid of that shopper and the Midwestern soccer mom. The shared DNA? If you wear her hats, “you’re having a little more fun and standing out.”

Art versus commerce: Kim used to think of herself as an artist. “I was making hats with mohawks 10 feet high for David LaChapelle shoots. I didn’t think about the business.” Once she saw it as a brand, her business took off.

Computer or hand-drawn design? Neither. “I can’t draw, and I don’t know how to use anything like Photoshop.” In fact, Kim may be the only fashion designer who creates mainly in Microsoft Excel: “I like everything in chart format.”

Inspirations for the Target line: Old Cuba. “I was obsessed with the old-school Latin resort thing,” she says.