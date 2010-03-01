advertisement
China-Taiwan Trade Agreement Worth Billions

By Damian Joseph1 minute Read

China and Taiwan may have a tenuous relationship, but a possible trade agreement worth billions could cement the closest formal ties between them since 1949. Negotiations began recently over the so-called Economic Cooperation Framework Agreement, which could cut tariffs on hundreds of products traded between the two countries and ease restrictions on investing in one another’s companies. Both governments want a deal by summer, but Taiwanese fears of job losses could derail the talks.

