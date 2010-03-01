advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Update: The Resurgence of Rwanda

By Jeff Chu1 minute Read

Rwanda, whose grand attempt at renaissance we chronicled last April (“Rwanda Rising“), hit two milestones in recent months. First, the World Bank named it the No. 1 reformer in its Doing Business 2010 report, recognizing the steps the government took in 2008 and 2009 to create an inviting investment environment. It was the first time a sub-Saharan economy has ever topped the rankings. Rwanda is also set to close the Gacaca courts, the community-justice system that has prosecuted perpetrators of the 1994 genocide. The 12,000 courts, led by village elders and based on tribal tradition, tried more than 1 million Rwandans from 2001 to 2009.

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Video

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life