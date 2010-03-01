Update: The Resurgence of Rwanda

Rwanda, whose grand attempt at renaissance we chronicled last April (“Rwanda Rising“), hit two milestones in recent months. First, the World Bank named it the No. 1 reformer in its Doing Business 2010 report, recognizing the steps the government took in 2008 and 2009 to create an inviting investment environment. It was the first time a sub-Saharan economy has ever topped the rankings. Rwanda is also set to close the Gacaca courts, the community-justice system that has prosecuted perpetrators of the 1994 genocide. The 12,000 courts, led by village elders and based on tribal tradition, tried more than 1 million Rwandans from 2001 to 2009.
