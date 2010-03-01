10th Anniversary of the Nasdaq Peaking at 5,048.62

World’s richest man
THEN: Bill Gates | NOW: Bill Gates
No. 1 Web site
THEN: AOL | NOW: Google
No. 1 search engine
THEN: Yahoo | NOW: Google
Internet users worldwide
THEN: 360 million | NOW: 1.7 billion
No. 1 auto manufacturer
THEN: General Motors | NOW: Toyota
U.S. cell-phone penetration
THEN: 34% | NOW: 89%
Organic-food sales
THEN: $6.1 billion (1.2% of total food sales) | NOW: $21.2 billion (3.4% of total food sales)
Percentage of the U.S. House that is Republican
THEN: 51.3% | NOW: 40.9%
Percentage of the U.S. that is obese
THEN: 26% | NOW: 34%
Number of daily papers in the U.S.
THEN: 1,480 | NOW: 1,422
Nation with lowest life expectancy
THEN: Zambia (37.2) | NOW: Angola (38.2)
Nation with highest life expectancy
THEN: Andorra (83.5) | NOW: Andorra (82.5)
Top marginal tax rate
THEN: 39.6% | NOW: 35%
Largest food manufacturer
THEN: Nestlé | NOW: Nestlé