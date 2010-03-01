advertisement
10th Anniversary of the Nasdaq Peaking at 5,048.62

By Anne C. Lee1 minute Read

World’s richest man

THEN: Bill Gates | NOW: Bill Gates

No. 1 Web site

THEN: AOL | NOW: Google

No. 1 search engine

THEN: Yahoo | NOW: Google

Internet users worldwide

THEN: 360 million | NOW: 1.7 billion

No. 1 auto manufacturer

THEN: General Motors | NOW: Toyota

U.S. cell-phone penetration

THEN: 34% | NOW: 89%

Organic-food sales

THEN: $6.1 billion (1.2% of total food sales) | NOW: $21.2 billion (3.4% of total food sales)

Percentage of the U.S. House that is Republican

THEN: 51.3% | NOW: 40.9%

Percentage of the U.S. that is obese

THEN: 26% | NOW: 34%

Number of daily papers in the U.S.

THEN: 1,480 | NOW: 1,422

Nation with lowest life expectancy

THEN: Zambia (37.2) | NOW: Angola (38.2)

Nation with highest life expectancy

THEN: Andorra (83.5) | NOW: Andorra (82.5)

Top marginal tax rate

THEN: 39.6% | NOW: 35%

Largest food manufacturer

THEN: Nestlé | NOW: Nestlé

