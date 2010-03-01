Fifty Years of Lasers, by the Numbers

Physicist Gordon Gould spent millions of dollars fighting for his right to a laser patent, including signing away 80% of potential proceeds.

Still he wound up a rich man, earning several million dollars when he finally started receiving royalties in the late 1980s.

LaserDisc players were made for the consumer market from 1978 until 2009, when Pioneer, the last manufacturer, halted production.

At 11.81 inches, the average LaserDisc was about twice the diameter of a DVD.

The 2009 SNL Digital Short “Laser Cats” featured only two real cats.

11 people have one Nobel Prizes for laser technologies.