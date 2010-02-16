Aliens Vs. Predator: A Decade-Long Grudgematch Revived

For the games industry, sequels and franchise spinoffs are the standard modus operandi–even more so than Hollywood. British company Rebellion Games, for example, has thrived by making videos games based on established game franchises (Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six: Lone Wolf for PlayStation 1) or film franchises (Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix for PlayStation Portable). But it was AVP

that put them on the map–and, in a twist of the usual order, the game inspired the cinematic sequel.

“Director Paul Anderson has cited us specifically

as one of the reasons he made the AVP movie,” says Aliens Vs. Predator designer Tim Jones. “It was a thrill.”

In 1994, when AVP was just a series of comics, Rebellion released a shooter in the vein of Doom for the Atari Jaguar; it was one of the few highlights on the short-lived console. Five years later, they released AVP

for the PC and created a title that was noted both for the diversity of

playing the three races (Human Marines, Aliens, Predators) and for the

multiplayer experience. The AVP movies arrived to mixed reviews but they were enormously financially successful. That gave Rebellion the freedom — and the challenge — to create countless demos, prototypes, and pitches on Aliens-related products, Jones says. “We plugged away at it for

all these years, never giving up on the license. Now we’re back ten years later bringing what everyone loved from the original games back to a new generation of fans and to those that were there originally. Technology in gaming has moved a long way in the intervening decade, so we’re able to bring the cinematic experience we were originally going for to a whole new level,” Jones says.

Sega had the rights to Aliens, and so Jones and Rebellion brought the title to them and struck a deal to publish the new AVP. Jones says, “It was a natural fit for us to work together. And from the looks of how the game has turned out, its been a great fit and partnership.” As they made the new game, did they play the old versions? “You always go back, ‘Where does this come from? What is it about the original that we love?’ We want to make sure we capture those elements: the fear, the dynamic lighting and shadows, the speed and the agility of the Aliens, the visions modes of the Predators, all of those kinds of things. The PC game got a lot of props at the time for being very true to the feel of movies. You look back at in now, and it seems a bit naive perhaps, but at the time it was admired,” Jones says.

With this latest iteration, 20th Century Fox gave Rebellion access to the films’ assets. “There is an obsessive level of detail in there. The serial numbers on the guns are subtle variants on the actual serial numbers on the props in the movies. We’ve used the exact original audio samples from the movies that Fox provided us; you got the weapons, Aliens screams, Predator noises, all the rest. We got all that level of detail. There are subtle nods to things that occurred in the previous movies, either referenced in dialogue, or it might be a poster in the world. We’ve all been very much immersed in the universe long enough that you can help but have it pour out onto the screen,” Jones says.