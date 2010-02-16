What Oompa Loompas Can Teach Us About Color

Last week, I was working on an identity system’s color palette. I was quite taken with my solution, and the client liked and approved it, but they kept saying how “retro” it was. I didn’t see it.

I hate when that happens, and it happens more than I’d like. I work on something with absolutely no intention of going down a “retro” path, and then someone uses that word. My business partner Noreen Morioka says I live in the bubble. So it must be a bubble in time where I design things that perpetually look like they were done between 1960 and 1970.

A couple of days after the “retro” comment, I was watching Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory. And, yes, the client was right. My color palette matched the Wonka palette from 1971. Ahh, but what a palette it is!

Someone with a strong knowledge of psychotropic chemicals dreamed up Wonka’s purple velvet blazer, Violet Beauregarde’s deep blue skin, and Veruca Salt’s scarlet baby doll dress.