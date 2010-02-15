advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Immediate position available as a Social Media Intern—Fluid Studio

 

By John Dye1 minute Read

 

advertisement
advertisement


Immediate position available as a Social Media Intern—Fluid Studio


This is a recurring position at Fluid. We hire as we need, so if you are interested, submit a resume at any time!

The successful candidate will join our internal marketing team and contribute on a daily basis.

Our Social Media Intern will help support our customers and corporate objectives through social media mediums.

advertisement

Qualifications and Experience

Is eager to learn and gain valuable real-world experience

Excels at research, possesses excellent writing skills and the ability to crank editorial and technical writing

Has experience or training in advertising, PR, online marketing or similar field

Proficient with Microsoft Office products (Google Docs experience a huge plus)

Dedicated to blogging and use of Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, and LinkedIn

advertisement

Understands the social media tool set, including YouTube,
StumbleUpon, Delicious, Digg, Reddit, Flickr, Forums, Twitter, Wikis,
blogs, etc.

Understands the power of inbound marketing

Demonstrated creativity and documented immersion in social media

Experience sourcing and managing content development and publishing

Discretion to identify threats and opportunities in user generated content

Essential Duties and Responsibilities

advertisement

Write blog entries, tweets, email newsletters, etc.

Interact with our customers to align service of their needs with our corporate objectives

Be the eyes and ears of our brand as if your own reputation depended on it

Build and maintain our content distribution network by way of social media channels

Identify threats and opportunities in user generated content
surrounding the brands we represent and report these to
appropriate parties.

Create content for feeds and snippets in various social media sites.

advertisement

Conduct keyword research including cataloging and indexing target keyword phrases

Participate in social media, as yourself and white hat avatars, on Fluid Studio’s behalf

Optimize tags, on our feeds, sharing sites like YouTube/Flickr and search engines through copywriting, creative & keyword optimization & buzz pocket mining.

Tag and title content, with an understanding of how the words chosen
impact natural search traffic and rankings via recurrent
optimized content

Manage and track link building campaigns, coordinated with all facets of our business.

Create and update daily, weekly and monthly reports

advertisement

Analyze campaigns and translate anecdotal or qualitative data into
recommendations and plans for revising the social media campaigns.

Details

Hours: Part-time: ~10-20 hrs/wk (flexible)

Wage: $8-$9/hr (depending on experience)

Location: Bountiful, UT

advertisement

Other: Hours are flexible.

This position will provide fantastic experience for anyone that is
interested. You’ll work in a fun and exciting environment that will
provide strong challenges with great experiences.

Application Procedure: Please submit your resume to employment@fluidstudio.net.

This is a recurring position at Fluid. We hire as we need, so if you are interested, submit a resume at any time!

 

++++++++

advertisement


JOHN DYE
President

FLUID STUDIO
801.295.9820 ext.22
http://www.fluid-studio.net

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/dyejo
Twitter: http://twitter.com/dyejo
LinkedIn: http://www.linkedin.com/in/fluidstudio

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Video

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life