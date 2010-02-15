Immediate position available as a Social Media Intern—Fluid Studio
This is a recurring position at Fluid. We hire as we need, so if you are interested, submit a resume at any time!
The successful candidate will join our internal marketing team and contribute on a daily basis.
Our Social Media Intern will help support our customers and corporate objectives through social media mediums.
Qualifications and Experience
Is eager to learn and gain valuable real-world experience
Excels at research, possesses excellent writing skills and the ability to crank editorial and technical writing
Has experience or training in advertising, PR, online marketing or similar field
Proficient with Microsoft Office products (Google Docs experience a huge plus)
Dedicated to blogging and use of Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, and LinkedIn
Understands the social media tool set, including YouTube,
StumbleUpon, Delicious, Digg, Reddit, Flickr, Forums, Twitter, Wikis,
blogs, etc.
Understands the power of inbound marketing
Demonstrated creativity and documented immersion in social media
Experience sourcing and managing content development and publishing
Discretion to identify threats and opportunities in user generated content
Essential Duties and Responsibilities
Write blog entries, tweets, email newsletters, etc.
Interact with our customers to align service of their needs with our corporate objectives
Be the eyes and ears of our brand as if your own reputation depended on it
Build and maintain our content distribution network by way of social media channels
Identify threats and opportunities in user generated content
surrounding the brands we represent and report these to
appropriate parties.
Create content for feeds and snippets in various social media sites.
Conduct keyword research including cataloging and indexing target keyword phrases
Participate in social media, as yourself and white hat avatars, on Fluid Studio’s behalf
Optimize tags, on our feeds, sharing sites like YouTube/Flickr and search engines through copywriting, creative & keyword optimization & buzz pocket mining.
Tag and title content, with an understanding of how the words chosen
impact natural search traffic and rankings via recurrent
optimized content
Manage and track link building campaigns, coordinated with all facets of our business.
Create and update daily, weekly and monthly reports
Analyze campaigns and translate anecdotal or qualitative data into
recommendations and plans for revising the social media campaigns.
Details
Hours: Part-time: ~10-20 hrs/wk (flexible)
Wage: $8-$9/hr (depending on experience)
Location: Bountiful, UT
Other: Hours are flexible.
This position will provide fantastic experience for anyone that is
interested. You’ll work in a fun and exciting environment that will
provide strong challenges with great experiences.
Application Procedure: Please submit your resume to employment@fluidstudio.net.
